Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.67.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
