Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IVV opened at $398.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $394.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.