Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $43.65 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,735,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,351 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 10.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $43,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

