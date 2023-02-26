Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 36,375 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

