Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

