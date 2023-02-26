Metal Price Up 5% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00005646 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

