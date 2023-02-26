Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Metis has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $21,405.19 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

