MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 72,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,357. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after acquiring an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.