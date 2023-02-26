MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of MGEE opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $86.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
