MinePlex (PLEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.43 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $54.36 million and $3.43 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00419582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.36 or 0.28360995 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,219,303 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.