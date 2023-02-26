Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00416808 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,546.76 or 0.28173444 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

