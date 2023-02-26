Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

