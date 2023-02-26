Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $363.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 889,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,980,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

