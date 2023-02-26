Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,827 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,631 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $23,869,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 468,780 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,037 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Southwest Airlines



Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

