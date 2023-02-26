Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

AMT opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.18.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

