Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $237.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

