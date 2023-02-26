Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.00. The firm has a market cap of $303.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

