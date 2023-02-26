Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 3,792 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 191.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 181.2% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 3,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 188.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 76,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

