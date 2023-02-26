Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $291.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

