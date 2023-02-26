Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

