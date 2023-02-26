Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Mitek Systems worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MITK. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $9.11 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $407.03 million, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $32,333.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,223.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,959 shares of company stock valued at $352,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.