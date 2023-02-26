MOBLAND (SYNR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $236,539.27 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

