Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58.68 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Monero has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $58.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $150.09 or 0.00646785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00405019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00091131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00580243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00178175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00191486 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,245,475 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

