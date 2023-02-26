Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-to-high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $307.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

