Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 388.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

