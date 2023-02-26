Morgan Stanley Raises Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $175.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $218.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 27.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

