Morgan Stanley Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $18.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWAN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.75 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $32,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 867,271 shares of company stock worth $16,592,963. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.