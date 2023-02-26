Morgan Stanley Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $18.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CWAN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.75 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.