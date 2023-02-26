MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MVB Financial has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 99,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MVBF shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About MVB Financial

(Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.