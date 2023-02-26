My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1.05 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,480 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

