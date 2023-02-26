Nano Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Nano has a total market cap of $121.11 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00406265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00091123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00642876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00581352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00178880 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.