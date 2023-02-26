Nano (XNO) Market Capitalization Tops $121.11 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003921 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $121.11 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00406265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00091123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00642876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00581352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00178880 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

