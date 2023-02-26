National Bank Financial Cuts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

