National Bankshares Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$135.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$130.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.76. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2680723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

