National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after buying an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after buying an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after buying an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.90.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

