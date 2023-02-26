Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $956.76

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $956.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00219244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00102597 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054792 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,585,087 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

