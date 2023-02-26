Navcoin Trading 35.2% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2,960.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00219984 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00102689 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00057348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055180 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,581,993 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

