NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.58.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,842,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 192,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBTB. Raymond James initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

