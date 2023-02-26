Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00007109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00416566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,529.22 or 0.28157134 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,820,007 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

