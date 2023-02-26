Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.92.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.