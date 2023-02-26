Needham & Company LLC Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $78.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Benchmark dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

STAA stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $32,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,148,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after acquiring an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

