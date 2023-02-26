Neo (NEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $88.28 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.93 or 0.00051431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $841.34 million and $88.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
