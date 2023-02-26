NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

