Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO opened at $9.32 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.