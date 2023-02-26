NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

