NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.34%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

