Nexus Industrial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$10.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.88. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$732.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.