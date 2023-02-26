NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, February 27th.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NGM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at NGM Biopharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,338.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,823.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $26,621.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 100,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $484,338.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 480,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,823.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 160,829 shares of company stock worth $787,859. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
