NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.
NICE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
