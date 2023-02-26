NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 48.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 109,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

