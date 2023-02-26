NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

NICE stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

