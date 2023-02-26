NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $559-569 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.
NICE Price Performance
NICE stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.