Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -2,998.91 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,302.43

Nocopi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nocopi Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 740 3851 5972 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Summary

Nocopi Technologies competitors beat Nocopi Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

